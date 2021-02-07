Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $52.08.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.