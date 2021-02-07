AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Up 7.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)’s share price shot up 7.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $223.40 and last traded at $223.22. 2,111,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,619,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.10.

The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.