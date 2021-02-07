United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $164.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

