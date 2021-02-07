Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) PT Raised to C$2.00

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of CVE FLT opened at C$1.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$360.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.97.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

