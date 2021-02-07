Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €54.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.43 ($42.86).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

