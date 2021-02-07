SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$17.25 at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.25 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$16.65 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of C$2.85 and a one year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

