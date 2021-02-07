ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €435.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been given a €435.00 ($511.76) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €418.33 ($492.16).

