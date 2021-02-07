VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) PT Set at €95.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.00 ($105.88).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €86.00 ($101.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €81.98 and a 200-day moving average of €79.65. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

