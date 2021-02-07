Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.70 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.40. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 54.43.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

