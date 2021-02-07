Insider Selling: GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) Insider Sells £171,150 in Stock

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) (LON:GRC) insider Stephen Watkins sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £171,150 ($223,608.57).

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) stock opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £22.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.47. GRC International Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.39).

GRC International Group plc (GRC.L) Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company provides instructor-led and self-paced training courses on data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and business continuity.

