Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) Insider Acquires £42,831.18 in Stock

Carclo plc (CAR.L) (LON:CAR) insider Frank Doorenbosch purchased 203,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21).
CAR opened at GBX 21.50 ($0.28) on Friday. Carclo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26.50 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.04. The company has a market capitalization of £15.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.
About Carclo plc (CAR.L)
