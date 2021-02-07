GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £8,424.59 in Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,265.80 ($16.54) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,369.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,436.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.61%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,686.33 ($22.03).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

