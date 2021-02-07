Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on DURECT Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get DURECT alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DRRX. TheStreet cut shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

DURECT stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 341,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.