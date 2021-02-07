FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted by Analyst

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Nexa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.11). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Nexa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.32.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.