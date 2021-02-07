James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) Insider Piers Latham Acquires 183 Shares

James Latham plc (LTHM.L) (LON:LTHM) insider Piers Latham bought 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,139.86).

LTHM stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of £182.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. James Latham plc has a 12 month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 978 ($12.78). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 910.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 872.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. James Latham plc (LTHM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

