Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $175.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Match Group traded as high as $160.00 and last traded at $160.00, with a volume of 187062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.63.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. 140166 upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.