BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.
The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.
The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.
About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)
BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.