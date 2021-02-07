BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after buying an additional 243,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $960.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

