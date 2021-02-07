Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 6364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.