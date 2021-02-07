FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Lifted by Analyst

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.