Crown (CCK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Crown (NYSE:CCK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Crown to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.