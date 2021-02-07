Masco (MAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Masco to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

