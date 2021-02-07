Highwoods Properties (HIW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HIW opened at $40.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

