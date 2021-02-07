Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Sino Biopharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

