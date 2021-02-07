PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.22.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

