RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of RMAX opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $40.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. RE/MAX’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 40.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

