Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXST. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.43. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $495,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,418 shares of company stock worth $7,283,547. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.