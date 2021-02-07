New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NEWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

New Relic stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

