Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.86.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,671 shares of company stock worth $2,570,529 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

