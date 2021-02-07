Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,537,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after buying an additional 348,807 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Matthews International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Matthews International by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 215,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

