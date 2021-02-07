Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

