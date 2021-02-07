Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.23 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00004223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,275,575 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

