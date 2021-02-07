Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Up 3% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $842.06 million and approximately $99.85 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00096961 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002630 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,212,821,236 coins and its circulating supply is 10,921,354,083 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

