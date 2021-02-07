LockTrip (LOC) Hits Market Cap of $10.38 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $6,631.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001812 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001397 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

