Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $33.08 million and $148,820.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.97 or 0.01144766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.35 or 0.06279314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00050298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022957 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015229 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,130,404 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.