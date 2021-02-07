0xcert Price Hits $0.0026 on Exchanges (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $897,200.03 and approximately $29,923.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

