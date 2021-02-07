JUST Trading Up 19.9% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $82.07 million and approximately $197.70 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00180361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062772 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00075790 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00233698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047982 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

