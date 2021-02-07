Analyzing ENI (NYSE:E) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNECQ) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sanchez Energy and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 6 3 2 0 1.64

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy N/A N/A N/A ENI -19.46% -0.62% -0.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanchez Energy and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A ENI $79.58 billion 0.47 $165.76 million $1.79 11.56

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the exploration, acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. Sanchez Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; generates and sells electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the petrochemicals business; commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic and intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.