Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading 36.3% Higher This Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00012704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $70.08 million and $653,028.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,096.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.54 or 0.04190730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00393087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.28 or 0.01160924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00472060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00390967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00240006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,480,742 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

