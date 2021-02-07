PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $358.71 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 97.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00008495 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $358.71 million and approximately $70.70 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00182282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063886 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00047518 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 173,177,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,687,448 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

