Veil Market Capitalization Reaches $984,509.06 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $984,509.06 and $87,562.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,622.36 or 1.00330720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030684 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.15 or 0.01153789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00302249 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00222740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061889 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00036905 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

