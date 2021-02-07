Sylo (SYLO) Tops One Day Volume of $154,563.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Sylo token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sylo has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $154,563.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (SYLO) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

