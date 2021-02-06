Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.0923 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.28 or 0.06424120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015226 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

