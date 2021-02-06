Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $23,970.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,702.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.01153757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.82 or 0.00467209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00039852 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002512 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006424 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,540,707 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.