TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $370.79

TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $370.79 and traded as high as $394.50. TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) shares last traded at $394.50, with a volume of 673,263 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 371.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L)’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About TR Property Investment Trust (TRY.L) (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

