PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,211,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.5% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $179,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 161,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.96 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

