Zacks: Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. US Ecology reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in US Ecology by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,613,000 after purchasing an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in US Ecology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,024,000 after buying an additional 310,485 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in US Ecology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,030,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in US Ecology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 529,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,019. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.20.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

