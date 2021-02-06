PegNet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,919.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. PegNet has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $7,919.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00051588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.27 or 0.00178156 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00062476 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00078299 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00226306 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00043969 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars.

