Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.18. Linde also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.20-2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.00.

NYSE:LIN traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.37. 2,806,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

