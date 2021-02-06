TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $199.12

Shares of TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) (LON:TTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $199.12 and traded as high as $207.00. TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 1,482,005 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £354.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74.

TT Electronics plc (TTG.L) Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

