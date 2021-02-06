Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $596.22

Shares of Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) (LON:TRCS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $596.22 and traded as high as $650.00. Tracsis plc (TRCS.L) shares last traded at $646.00, with a volume of 22,186 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £186.78 million and a P/E ratio of 65.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 629.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 596.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Max Cawthra sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 639 ($8.35), for a total value of £479,250 ($626,143.19).

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

